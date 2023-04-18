Who should not eat fruit and why: explanation of a nutritionist

Nutritionist Vera Kuryn explained that fruits are not always useful. Because some people should be wary of them and here's why.

On her Instagram page, she noted that the main problem with fruits is that they are high in fructose. The human body is adapted for its use in small quantities.

The nutritionist explained that it is optimal to consume 10-25 g per day. This is, for example, 2 apples.

"But we also consume fructose with other products, for example, sugar, syrup, sweet drinks, honey. As a result, the amount of fructose you ate per day exceeds the norm and already amounts to 85-100 g per day. Hence insulin resistance, diabetes, obesity, gout," noted Kuryn.

According to her, from a large amount of fructose eaten, the body begins to work beyond its capabilities, which leads to serious diseases.

