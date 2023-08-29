Compost and drainage: gardeners named the top 4 ways to use cones on the site

As it turns out, cones are very useful for the garden.

One of their uses is as mulch. In summer, they help protect the soil from intense sunlight, and in winter they serve as reliable protection, preventing plants from freezing.

The peculiarity of cones lies in their ability to retain moisture in the soil, allowing plants to stay dry for longer, and at the same time, they do not interfere with the watering process.

Another advantage of cones is their drainage properties. Thanks to their ability to absorb moisture and the presence of resinous substances, the roots of plants remain protected from rot. They can be used either whole or crushed, depending on the planting location and the size of the plants that need drainage.

Cones also have the ability to loosen compost. It is worth noting that this process is slow, so they help improve soil quality over a long period of time.

More and more people are using cones as a decorative element in flower beds and gardens. Along with tree bark, cones look very interesting and aesthetically pleasing. They can decorate the surface of the soil or decorate flowerpots.

