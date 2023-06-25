Column of seven Russian trucks eliminated in Zaporizhzhia sector (explosive video)

Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhya sector spotted a convoy of Russian military equipment. Aerial reconnaissance passed the coordinates to the artillery, and they broke the Russian convoy.

The video of the elimination of enemy trucks was posted online. It is noted that the artillery neutralized seven units of enemy equipment.

Social media reports that the attack took place near the village of Novohorivka, which is located along the highway between Vasylivka and Tokmak. Seven KamAZ-5350 trucks were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Joint Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces reported that the enemy is conducting offensive actions at the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, as well as actively defending at the Novopavlivka, Vremivsk and Orikhiv directions.

