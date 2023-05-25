The main condition for unclogging a toilet is to remove whatever is clogging it. A plunger is a great way to do this, but if you don't have one at hand and need to solve the problem immediately, we'll show you three effective ways to unclog a toilet without a plunger.

Dishwashing liquid

Take ½ cup of dishwashing detergent and 4 cups of hot water. Pour the dishwashing gel into the toilet bowl and cover with hot water. Leave for 20 minutes and then flush.

Coca-Cola

Pour one bottle of cola down the toilet and leave it overnight. In the morning, drain the water.

Vinegar and baking soda

Take a cup of baking soda and a glass of vinegar. Pour the baking soda down the toilet first, then slowly pour in the vinegar. The resulting foam will effectively unclog the blockage.

