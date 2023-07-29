When neighbours flooded: How to get rid of traces of moisture on the ceiling

After flooding or due to an old roof, unpleasant stains can appear on the plasterboard ceiling, which turn yellow as they dry. These spots, in addition to spoiling the appearance of the ceiling, can become a breeding ground for mould, so it is important not to delay their removal.

In these cases, you can use home methods to clean the ceiling from stains and ensure its aesthetic appearance. Telegraph writes about it.

Basic steps to remove moisture stains on the ceiling:

Provide adequate ventilation in the affected area to speed up the drying process and prevent mould growth. Wear a mask and safety glasses before starting the procedure. To remove stains, use a solution made from one part bleach and three parts water. Dip a sponge in the solution and treat the stains on the ceiling. Be careful not to get bleach on your clothes or skin. If the stain is old and mouldy, repeat the procedure several times. As an alternative method, use a solution of white vinegar and water. Spray this mixture onto the ceiling with a spray bottle and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then remove the product with a damp cloth. After the stains have disappeared and the ceiling surface is completely dry, you can proceed to painting the ceiling and walls.

Home methods allow you to cope with unpleasant stains on the ceiling from moisture. However, if the problem remains unresolved or the stains reappear, it is better to contact a specialist to identify the cause and take appropriate measures to eliminate it and prevent further problems.

