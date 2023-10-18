Breakfast is an important meal that should not be missed. There are many criteria that make it perfect: breakfast should be hearty, tasty and nutritious, and it shouldn't take much time to prepare.

That's why today we're going to share with you a recipe for delicious and nutritious breakfast cakes that are very quick to prepare. The recipe was shared on cxid.info.

Ingredients:

250 ml of kefir;

1 partial teaspoon of salt;

1 teaspoon of sugar;

2 eggs;

100 g of cheese;

80 g of sausage;

10 g of parsley;

450 g of flour;

10 g of baking powder (soda).

Preparation:

In a deep bowl, combine kefir, salt, sugar, beaten eggs, grated cheese, chopped sausage and finely chopped parsley. Gradually add the flour and baking powder with a mesh sieve, mixing the dough until it has a smooth consistency. Cover the bowl and leave the dough to rest for 10 minutes. After resting, roll out the dough into a thin layer and cut it into small portions. Heat a frying pan with oil and fry the sticks on both sides until golden brown.

