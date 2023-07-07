When to prune irises after flowering to keep them blooming for decades

Some varieties of irises can bloom until the end of summer. UaPortal will tell you how to ensure long-term flowering of irises in one place.

Caring for irises

Irises are relatively unpretentious plants. They are best planted in the fall, and they look especially charming when planted in groups of several specimens. These flowers are perennials and can grow in one place for several decades. However, to achieve such results, it is necessary to create the right conditions for them.

What to do with irises after flowering

Caring for irises is not difficult, but it does require systematic care. It is important to constantly remove wilted flowers and leaves. This will help get rid of unnecessary stress on the flower. Pruning will also prevent diseases.

Video of the day

No special equipment is required for this procedure. You can use scissors or even tear off the wilted parts by hand. Yellowed, damaged or diseased leaves should be removed without regret, as they will not benefit the plant.

Pruning irises in the fall

At the onset of the first frost, it is recommended to carry out more radical pruning. Depending on the weather conditions, this may be October or November. When the leaves begin to wilt completely, cut them off at a height of about 15 centimeters above ground level.

Irises grow best on neutral soils, so you shouldn't mulch.

