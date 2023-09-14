When you should not drink coffee in the morning so as not to raise blood sugar

Nutritionists warn about the potential dangers of coffee if you don't follow certain rules for drinking it after waking up. Coffee is known to have a positive effect on the body, but only if it is consumed at the right time.

First, it should be borne in mind that immediately after waking up, our body releases a "large dose" of the stress hormone cortisol, the Express writes. This is done in order to prepare us for activity on a new day.

Drinking coffee at this point helps to increase blood sugar levels. Even black coffee without milk and sugar can cause this effect.

Thus, to avoid a rise in blood sugar, it is recommended to wait about an hour after waking up before drinking your first cup of coffee. During this time, cortisol levels usually begin to decline. This approach allows you to prepare breakfast in peace and enjoy your coffee afterwards. It's important to avoid large amounts of sugar and milk in your drink to maintain your health and prevent the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

In addition, a short walk after a meal is an important measure to lower blood sugar levels. Muscles use excess sugar, and this helps to lower blood glucose. We remind you that high glucose levels can harm the arteries and nervous system. Therefore, reasonable coffee consumption and a balanced diet are key to a healthy lifestyle.

