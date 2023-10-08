Every gardener who grows horseradish on their plot should know when and how to dig up this plant, since almost no harvesting for the winter can do without its leaves or roots, Ukr.Media reports.

The time for digging horseradish varies depending on the season:

In the spring, the roots are dug up early, before the shoots start growing and before the soil melts in the garden. This is also the time to transplant the plants to a new location. In the fall, when the lower leaves of horseradish begin to turn yellow and wilt, it is a sign that it is time to dig up the roots for storage for the winter. In the summer, from mid-July, you can also dig up horseradish, and this time coincides with the cucumber canning season.

It is important to note that in warm autumn, horseradish roots can grow longer, so it is better to wait until the lower leaves begin to wilt before digging.

How to dig up horseradish

The correct method of digging includes the use of a pitchfork, shovel, or a special tool for root vegetables. Carefully dig around the plant, then pull out the root, which can be long. After that, shake off the earth, cut off the leaves and dry the root crop under a canopy. Trim the leaves so that 2-3 cm long petioles remain.

