When and how to plant sweet peppers in open ground: tips for cottagers

Sweet peppers are popular among summer residents. However, this crop is quite capricious and requires special knowledge to grow.

Before planting pepper in open ground, it is necessary to sow seedlings. Summer residents have their secrets and tips that will help to get a good harvest of sweet vegetables.

Gardeners use the lunar calendar to sow vegetables for seedlings. For sweet peppers in 2023, March 24 and 25 are suitable.

To grow peppers in an unheated greenhouse, sowing is done in March, and planting in early May. However, for open ground, the plant should be planted in early June.

First, you need to prepare the soil for sowing seedlings. You can buy it in a store or make it yourself by mixing humus, garden soil, and sand in a 3:3:4 ratio.

The seedling container should be filled with soil so that 1 cm remains at the edge. Then you need to water the soil, make a small hole, and put the seeds in. After that, the hole should be sprinkled with earth.

When the first sprouts begin to appear in the pot, choose the strongest one and cut off the rest. The pepper sprouts should be transplanted into separate cups with special soil.

Peppers are planted according to the 40x40 cm pattern. Plant pepper seedlings in the holes to a depth of 4-5 cm. The roots of the pepper should not be exposed, so they should be transplanted together with an earthen lump.

