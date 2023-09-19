When and how to plant beets for the winter: tips from experienced gardeners

Autumn is a time when nature turns into a work of art and is also the busiest period for summer residents. It's time to harvest, sort and prepare the crops for storage, and restore your plot. Some gardeners go even further and plant vegetables for the winter, such as garlic.

According to the tips of the parnikukraine portal on Instagram, beets can also be planted for the winter, but it is important to follow a few "rules" to make them grow successfully.

How to plant beets for the winter:

Choose the right beet variety that is suitable for planting in the fall and is resistant to cold. Plant carefully and not too much, as the grown vegetables do not last long and should be consumed in summer. Sow beet seeds in October-November, when the soil temperature is around +2° and the air has cooled to around 0°. Choose a sunny spot to plant the beets, possibly in a bed where zucchini, cucumbers, or onions were previously grown.

