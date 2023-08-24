When and how to dig up dahlias: gardening tips

Dahlias are one of the most resilient autumn flowers that can bloom even in adverse weather. However, it is important to dig up the tubers in time to avoid freezing during late flowering. This is important if night and day temperatures drop below -3°C for a long time. Leaves and flowers that have wilted from frost also indicate the need for immediate removal of tubers.

This was reported by Zahid.net.

Dahlias should be dug up carefully in dry and warm weather. It is important to cut off the shoots along with the flowers, leaving 10-15 cm of stems. Dig the tubers away from the stem to avoid damaging the root collar. Do not pull the tubers by the stems, and carefully clean them of soil after removing them from the ground. To prevent diseases, you can treat the tubers with a solution of potassium permanganate.

Video of the day

See also: Make a garden on the balcony: how to grow hydrangea in a pot

Before storing, divide the tubers and treat their roots with a tool. It is important not to leave long stems to prevent the neck of the tubers from rotting. Leave them covered in the open air or a cool place for several days and then place them in a container with sand, sawdust or peat at a temperature of +3-5°C and 60-70% humidity.

Inspect the tubers periodically to prevent rot. To preserve moisture, spray sand or sawdust with a solution of copper sulphate. Another possibility is to pack the tubers in plastic bags with the addition of dry material. Remember that storage conditions should be cool and well-ventilated.

We have already written about when to plant dahlias.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!