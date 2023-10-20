When Is Halloween in 2023: History of the holiday and traditions

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. This holiday is celebrated on the night of October 31 to November 1 and is one of the most popular holidays in the world.

History of Halloween

Halloween has a long history that goes back to the Celtic times., October 31 was the day when the summer year ended and the winter year began in Celtic culture. It was believed that the world of the living and the world of the dead intersect and the spirits of the dead could come into our world on this day.

Halloween was reinterpreted as a holiday associated with All Saints' Day after the advent of Christianity . However, many of the Celtic Halloween traditions have been retained, such as costumed festivities, pumpkin carving and bonfires.

Halloween traditions

Halloween is a holiday that is celebrated with fun and merriment. Some of the most popular Halloween traditions are dressing up in costumes. These are usually costumes of ghosts, witches, vampires, and other scary characters.

On this holiday, different fanciful characters are carved out of a pumpkin. A candle is placed inside the pumpkin to create a spooky illumination.

In some countries, bonfires are burned on Halloween night to scare away any evil spirits. Halloween is a time for fun and entertainment. People often go to parties or walk around a town and demand for candy from people, who pass by.

Halloween has entered Ukrainian culture relatively recently, but has already gained a wide popularity. Speking of Ukraine, Halloween is usually celebrated by young people here. They dress up in costumes, carve pumpkins and go to parties.

Halloween traditions have some things in common with Ukrainian rituals. In particular, on October 31 in ancient times it was customary to fortune-telling to find out the fate.

Back then, girls gathered and poured wax in water, fortune-telling with the help of mirrors and put a spoon under the pillow to dream about their soulmate.

We offer to learn why on Halloween they make pumpkins with a lantern inside and carved mouth and eyes.

