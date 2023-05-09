When guests are on the doorstep: a quick recipe for mushrooms in batter in 15 minutes

Sometimes it happens that unexpected guests are already at the door, and the fridge is empty. We offer you a recipe for battered champignons - they will be a great appetizer, and you won't spend more than 15 minutes cooking.

Ingredients:

- Champignons - 500 g.

Eggs - 2 pcs.

- Flour or breadcrumbs.

- Onion - 1 pc.

- A bunch of parsley and dill.

- Green onions - 50 g.

- Sour cream or natural yogurt - 400 g.

Method of preparation:

1. Wash the mushrooms. Cut the large mushrooms into quarters, the smaller ones do not need to be cut.

2. Beat eggs, salt, and pepper.

3. Dip the mushrooms in the eggs, roll in breadcrumbs or flour, and fry until golden brown in a frying pan.

Sauce:

1. Finely chop the onion, green onions, and herbs and mix with sour cream.

Serve the mushrooms with the sauce.

