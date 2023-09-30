A person in Ukraine is recognized as an adult when he or she reaches the age of 18. It is believed that this is the age when a person can be responsible for their actions and decisions. However, scientists have concluded that true adulthood comes later.

After extensive research, scientists have determined that this actually happens around the age of 30. This is the age when childhood finally turns into adulthood, although scientists recognize that this process is individual and that maturation occurs for each person in their own way. However, in most cases, the brain continues to develop after the age of 18.

Professor Peter Jones gives an example in the judicial system, where the differences between a 19-year-old criminal and someone who is well over 30 are obvious. If you are 20-25 years old and still feel like a child at heart, there is now a scientific explanation for this.

