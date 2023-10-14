The world of coffee is very diverse, and one of the main differences is the choice between different varieties of coffee. There are two main ones: Robusta and Arabica.

This article is devoted to reviewing the important differences between them, such as taste, origin, caffeine content, and price. Culinary expert and restaurateur Yevhen Klopotenko shared valuable tips on how to choose the right kind of coffee.

Robusta beans are famous for their rich and expressive flavor with pronounced woody, nutty, or even rubbery tones. They are usually considered less "sophisticated" than Arabica, and there is a bias in favor of the latter, considering Robusta or blends with its addition as a less interesting option.

However, Klopotenko emphasizes that one should not give up Robusta. Although it may be somewhat cheaper, Robusta deserves its place in the coffee world. Both Arabica and Robusta are equally valuable and have their own unique qualities and uses.

When you are considering the choice of coffee, the expert's advice is to forget all preconceptions and be guided only by taste preferences. Each type of coffee offers its own unique flavor experience, and the choice will depend on your personal preferences.

However, it's important to note that there is another important difference between Robusta and Arabica, and that is the amount of caffeine. Robusta beans contain about twice as much caffeine as Arabica beans. This makes Robusta ideal for making a classic strong espresso. On the other hand, milder and sweeter Arabica goes well with milk or cream, so drinks such as cappuccino, latte, or Americano taste best when made with it.

Thus, the choice between Robusta and Arabica depends on your taste preferences and the type of drink you plan to prepare. Both types of coffee are unique and worthy of attention. Our expert's advice is to forget about stereotypes and try both varieties to determine which flavor you like.

