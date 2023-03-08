Feofaniya Clinical Hospital to treat another group of Ukrainians free of charge: details

Feofaniya Clinical Hospital will expand the list of free services for Ukrainians. The services will be available under three packages of the Medical Guarantee Program.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, this year "Feofaniya", which has been a closed medical institution for many years, will be available to every Ukrainian. In particular, the government has adopted a resolution extending the pilot project to include the hospital in the provision of medical care under the Medical Guarantee Program.

"Within the framework of the pilot project, "Feofaniya" has been providing medical care to patients with acute cerebral stroke and acute myocardial infarction for more than a year. This year, the medical facility will also provide free services to patients with cancer. The government allowed Feofaniya to conclude an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for the "Radiological treatment and support of patients with cancer in inpatient and outpatient settings" package," the Ministry of Health reported.

So now, the list of free services available to patients under the Medical Guarantee Program has been expanded to include radiological treatment and support for patients with cancer in inpatient and outpatient settings.

"Thanks to this, in 2023, the medical institution will be able to provide quality and free care to even more patients," said Minister of Healthcare Viktor Liashko.

According to him, "Feofaniya" has a strong material and technical base that allows it to apply the latest methods of treating patients.

