Autumn classic: a recipe for creamy pumpkin soup

Pumpkin soup according to the recipe from Shuba is healthy, super creamy and very satisfying. It is a classic dish for a cozy autumn evening.

Ingredients:

Extra Virgin olive oil - 1 tbsp.

Onion - 1 pc.

Garlic, cloves - 4 pcs.

Butternut squash - 2 kg

Chicken broth - 4 cups

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Cream 33% - 1/2 cup

Method of preparation:

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and fry until golden brown.

Cut the pumpkin in half, peel and scrape out the seeds. Cut into slices.

Add the pumpkin to the pot and cover with the broth. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, uncovered, and then reduce the heat. Simmer until the pumpkin is soft (30 minutes).

Remove the saucepan from the heat and blend everything until smooth. Add cream and seasonings to taste.

