Chinese scientists link fried food consumption to depression and anxiety

While frying can give foods an appealing flavor and texture, it can alter the nutritional composition of foods and enrich them with harmful substances. Recent research by Chinese scientists has linked fried food consumption to a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

Foods that are rich in carbohydrates, such as potatoes, form a neurotoxic compound called acrylamide when fried to produce a characteristic crust due to the Maillard reaction. This compound can have harmful health effects, including brain changes associated with anxiety and depression. This is reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Read also: Scientists answered why you can't eat bread hot

Video of the day

Scientists from the University and Police College in Zhejiang decided to investigate the impact of acrylamide on people. The researchers analyzed a database of 140,728 participants and found that daily consumption of fried foods was associated with a 12 percent higher risk of anxiety and a 7 percent higher risk of depression. These risks were higher among men and people under the age of 60.

Laboratory studies on Danio rerio fish have confirmed the effects of acrylamide on mental health. Fish that were placed in water with acrylamide developed symptoms of anxiety and depression, with less activity and less ability to adapt to new conditions. The researchers also found a disturbance in lipid metabolism in fish, which may be one of the reasons for the negative health effects of acrylamide.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Recall that nutritionist Bohdana Voloshynovych named the spices that should be in the diet. They reduce the risk of cancer and normalize blood sugar levels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!