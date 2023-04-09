Chinese engineers have created a humanoid robot that will work on space stations (photo)

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has unveiled a new robot called Taikobot, which is designed to assist taikonauts and maintain the space station in the absence of humans.

This humanoid robot has impressive capabilities, including the ability to fly. Thanks to its compact dimensions (about 1.7 meters tall and only 25 kilograms in weight), Taikobot turned out to be light and flexible, which reduces the costs of launching into space and ensures safe cooperation with humans.

The main tasks that will be faced by this robot will include autonomous maintenance of the space station, assistance to the taikonauts in the cabin, and preparation of the station before the arrival of the crews.

The development of the Taikobot is one of the latest achievements of Chinese science and technology in the field of space robotic systems. This robot can open up new possibilities for automating activities on space stations and ensure more efficient work of space expeditions in the future.

