Chinese archaeologists find WWII bunker where Japanese experimented with biological weapons

Chinese archaeologists have reported the discovery of an underground bunker that Japanese scientists allegedly used to conduct cruel experiments on humans. These are experiments with biological weapons before and during World War II.

The facility near Anda, China, is believed to have been used by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, which conducted cruel experiments on humans between 1935 and 1945. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

It is noted that scientists exposed prisoners to pathogens and dissected them to learn about the impact on the human body. The findings were used by the Imperial Japanese Army to spread typhus, cholera, and plague in China.

According to the publication, the unit conducted experiments and killed thousands of people, including men, women and children.

The archaeologists discovered the underground structure, consisting of several interconnected tunnels and chambers, after starting the study in 2019 using geophysical survey, drilling and excavation methods. Researchers have not yet entered the bunkers, but the study has revealed details about the underground structures.

A U-shaped cluster of bunkers was discovered five feet below the surface, as well as a circular room that archaeologists believe was used to observe and dissect people after they were infected with pathogens or chemical agents.

The researchers said their knowledge of the underground site is still preliminary, and more will need to be done to learn how the structures are connected to each other.

