Cynologists have answered why small dogs constantly tremble

Recently, small dog breeds have become very popular. The owners of such furry animals never tire of pointing out the unusual habits of their dogs and talking about them

Small dogs are often prone to trembling, and dog handlers have identified five main reasons for this phenomenon:

Cold is a fairly obvious cause, as due to their small size and limited fat layer, small dogs are often cold. Stress - small dogs are more prone to stress than their larger counterparts. They can perceive even small sounds as a threat. It is important to avoid chronic stress in your pet. Overexcitement - some dogs have very active minds, and this can lead to tremors. Desire for more attention - some dogs may notice that their owners are worried about their tremors and use this as a way to get more attention. It is important not to encourage this behavior. Illness - sometimes trembling can be the result of an underlying medical condition, so it's important to consult your veterinarian if your dog is constantly shaking.

