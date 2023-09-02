eng
Potatoes and glycerin: top 3 methods to make linoleum look great

Maria Tsikhotska

Linoleum is often regarded as one of the most practical floor coverings as it can last for a very long time with the right care. There are ways to make even old linoleum look like new.

  1. Boil the potatoes and use the remaining liquid to clean and polish the linoleum. Dilute it with water in equal proportions.
  2. Starch can help as well. Add a few spoonfuls of starch to your mopping water.
  3. Glycerin is a versatile household product that can be used for cleaning. Add a small amount of glycerine to your linoleum cleaning water.
  4. Milk is another unexpected option. Mix water and milk in equal proportions, polish the linoleum with this mixture and rinse with a clean, damp cloth.

These methods can improve the condition of your linoleum and preserve its durability.

