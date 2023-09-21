What foods should never be given to cats and dogs

Cats and dogs are naturally carnivores, and their bodies are adapted to eat meat. However, there are some foods that can be deadly for these animals.

Veterinarians categorically advise against giving cats and dogs chocolate - it contains theobromine, which is toxic to animals. Even a small amount of chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, seizures, and even death.

Citrus fruits, bananas, and avocados can cause respiratory problems, vomiting, and diarrhea in animals.

Bones are dangerous for the intestines of animals, as their fragments can dig into the digestive mucosa.

Dairy products are also not recommended for cats and dogs. They can get flatulence, pain, diarrhea, and vomiting from this product. Dairy products can also cause chronic gastritis or even pancreatitis in animals.

