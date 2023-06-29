The aromatic and invigorating drink wins the hearts of many. But not everyone knows which method of preparation is considered the healthiest. Studies show that it is best to consume coffee that has been prepared using a paper filter.

Read also: Do this before drinking coffee in the morning to avoid harming your health

This method of preparation has a positive effect on the condition of blood vessels, reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as the likelihood of developing liver cancer.

However, these beneficial properties are inherent in filter coffee only.

It should be noted that the addition of sugar, milk, cream, and other ingredients is not recommended, as they can impair the health benefits of the drink.

Video of the day

In addition, it is important not to ovedrink coffee, as it can be harmful. The optimal amount of coffee to look for "maximum positive effect" is about three to four cups per day.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 things you shouldn't do in the morning to avoid harming your health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!