What secret ingredient should be added to potatoes before baking: tips from chefs

Baked potatoes are a popular dish, whether baked whole, cut into large pieces, or in strips. It is a simple and tasty dish that is very quick to prepare.

To prepare baked potatoes, you can use a sauce based on oil, cream, butter, melted cheese, or other ingredients that add flavor and aroma to the dish. For a crispy crust, you can sprinkle the potatoes with a thin layer of dry breadcrumbs or breading mixtures.

Meanwhile, cooks say that baking soda should be added to the potatoes before baking. They say that this ingredient makes the potatoes crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Through a natural chemical process, this versatile white powder makes the surface of the potato porous and uneven. To do this, simply dip the potatoes, cut into quarters or fries, into boiling water mixed with a teaspoon of baking soda.

"The purpose of this process is to change the pH of the potato from acidic to alkaline. This transformation makes it possible to break down the outer part of the potato, which will absorb the seasonings and give it texture on the surface. In addition, the baking soda will help break down the pectin in the potatoes and bring the starch to the surface. After baking, the potatoes will be firmer and crispier," writes Sante.

That is, before putting a baking sheet with potatoes in the oven, you need to boil them in water and baking soda for about 5 minutes. Then remove it from the water, dry it, pour it with oil, add spices and salt if desired, and bake it. Cook for 25 minutes, then turn the potato slices over and cook for about 20 minutes.

