What marinade for barbecue will make it juicy and soft: cooking tips

The second half of spring is a time of many outdoor events and parties, which you can't do without a barbecue. And if you want your barbecue to be soft and juicy, and to taste amazing, you need to know how to marinate the meat properly and how to cook it on the grill.

What to marinate meat for barbecue in

First of all, you need to choose high-quality meat. Pork, lamb, and beef are best suited for barbecue. Before marinating the meat, it must be thoroughly washed and dried.

Now about marinating. This is one of the key moments of barbecue cooking. Usually, meat should be marinated with oil, lemon juice, spices, and other ingredients. However, the best way to marinate meat is to use yogurt. Yogurt has a sour taste that helps the meat become softer and juicier. You can add garlic, salt, pepper, coriander, paprika, and other spices to the yogurt to add more flavor.

Marinate the meat in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours or even better, overnight. Then remove the meat from the refrigerator and let it warm up well to room temperature before cooking.

How to cook kebabs on the grill

Once the meat has been marinated, you can proceed to the process of cooking the kebab. Here are some useful tips:

Before you start cooking, you need to preheat the grill well. The fire should be strong enough so that the kebabs roast quickly and retain their softness and juiciness;

Put the meat on skewers with a certain interval between the pieces so that they do not overlap. This will allow each piece to be evenly fried from all sides;

When cooking kebabs, you need to turn them on the right side. You can fry the first side for about 5-7 minutes, and then turn it over and continue cooking for another 5-7 minutes. If the meat is very thick, you can additionally fry each side for another 2-3 minutes;

After cooking the kebab, you need to give it a little "rest" - it is better to take it off the grill and put it on a plate or in a bowl with a lid for 5-10 minutes. During this time, the meat will stabilize, and the juices will be evenly distributed throughout the piece.

