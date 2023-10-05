What manicure will be in fashion in the fall of 2023: 6 bright ideas

This fall, wine shades of manicure, monochromatic and bright designs with shimmer will be in fashion. Fashionistas will have plenty to choose from.

Burgundy

A burgundy-like shade of color has become a trend for fall 2023. It combines dark purple and dark red colors.

This shade looks very elegant and expensive on the nails.

Monochromatic

A classic design that is appropriate in any situation: for a holiday or for everyday use.

Two in one

Try combining glossy and matte varnishes of the same shade on your nails.

With gold

This manicure is suitable for special occasions.

With shimmer

For lovers of dramatic style.

Ombre.

You can make a nude base with a transition to burgundy at the tip of the nail. It looks very original.

Combined.

The trendy shades of autumn - beige, powdery, coffee with milk - are flawlessly combined with burgundy.

