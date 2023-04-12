What plant to plant in the garden to forget about mice that spoil the harvest

Many people underestimate the useful properties of elderberry, but in fact, this bush can become a real defender for your home, garden, and vegetable garden from pests, in particular, mice that do not respond to mousetraps and do not show interest in chemical baits.

Elderberry can become a reliable helper in the fight against rodents, as its strong smell makes mice panic and quickly leave the garden.

In addition, elder leaves contain a small amount of hydrocyanic acid, which also repels rodents. So, if you plant elderberry around the perimeter of the garden, mice can leave this area forever, considering it is less "hospitable" for them.

As an express method of "exorcism", you can use cut elder branches stuck directly in the beds.

Not only rodents but also mosquitoes and gnats can be driven away with the help of elderberry. Its aroma repels these unpleasant insects.

And elder leaves decompose quickly and help saturate the soil with useful substances, so they can be added to compost, which will improve soil fertility.

