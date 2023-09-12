What plant to plant at home to scare away spiders

Now we're going to talk about one of the least pleasant topics - spiders - and how you can get rid of them in your home. Spiders are not always a pleasant sight, even for those who do not suffer from arachnophobia. Here are some tips to help you get spiders out of your home.

Did you know that there can be about 1500 spiders living in one house? That's a pretty impressive number, and it can be alarming. However, there is an easy way to get rid of uninvited guests, writes Ukr.media.

Spiders are repelled by various aromas, such as vinegar, chestnut, oranges and other citrus fruits, as well as hazelnuts (some people even crush them and scatter them in their rooms). But the most effective way to repel spiders is to use the scent of mint. Note that mice and mosquitoes don't like this plant either, so it's good for you if you have such problems.

You don't have to scatter mint all over the house. It is enough to have one pot of mint and it will help you get rid of spiders. Place this pot in each room and you will notice that the number of spiders has decreased significantly.

In addition, you will always have fresh mint for tea. Mint grows well and is easy to care for. You can choose from different types of mint, such as ginger, caramel, peppermint, chocolate, apple, and even orange. They have their own special flavors and can be used for various dishes and drinks. This way, you can repel spiders and enjoy the fresh flavors of mint in one.

