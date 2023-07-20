Which eggs are better to buy at the market and in the store: tips from experts

Chicken eggs are an integral part of many people's diets, and there are several important aspects to consider when choosing them. According to the rules for choosing the right eggs, you need to inspect each one, making sure that the shell is free of cracks or damage. Cracks in the shell can cause a risk of infection, so you should avoid buying such eggs.

Read also: How to cook Scotch eggs for breakfast

If you have already bought eggs and want to make sure they are fresh, you can try a simple method - dip the egg in cold water. The fresh egg will remain at the bottom, while the rotten egg will rise and float.

It is also important to understand the difference between different categories of eggs, which is indicated by letters and numbers on their packaging. Eggs are labelled according to their quality and shelf life, and there are such categories as "extra", "D", "A", "B", "C" and others. Eggs also differ in weight.

Video of the day

In the context of choosing between C1 or C2 eggs, it can be noted that C1 eggs are considered healthier, as this labelling is given to eggs that move freely in cages and have access to fresh air. Therefore, if you are looking for better quality eggs, it is better to choose C1. If keeping eggs in cages is not critical for you and you want to save money, C2 may also be an option.

As a reminder, we have already written about why eggs should be sprinkled with salt.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!