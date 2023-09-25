What flowers and plants are best to sow in September: a list

September is suitable for planting plants that like the fall and winter climate. If you don't know what to plant in your vegetable garden or ornamental garden, here is a list of 5 plants you can sow this month.

In terms of flowers, September is favorable for sowing hyacinths - this bulbous plant is distinguished by its fragrant and colorful flowers.

Hyacinth is easy to grow. It appreciates well-drained, light soil rich in humus. These flowers can also grow in sandy soil. To prevent the bulb from rotting, avoid areas where water stagnates in the soil.

Dig a hole in the ground up to 15 centimeters and put a mixture of gravel and sand (up to 2 cm) on the bottom, then put the hyacinth bulb and cover it with earth, pressing the soil. At the end of winter, you will need to fertilize the soil with rotted manure.

Pansies (garden violets) should also be planted in September. They are a wonderful autumn and winter flower. This plant tolerates well-drained soil and likes partial shade. To plant pansies, make holes in the ground and mix the soil from your garden with a little sand and peat to get spectacular blooms.

Coriander and cilantro can be sown in spring and fall. These plants like soft and humus soil. Also, do not forget about abundant watering.

Leeks are also sown in September. This plant grows better in well-drained and loose soil rich in humus. It is best planted in sunny areas of the garden and remember to water it.

Spinach is also sown in September - for this, the soil must be well moistened and drained. Humus and clay should be added to the topsoil.

To harvest spinach in spring, sow it from September to November. Make grooves in the ground 30 cm apart and sow the seeds. Then cover them with 3 cm of fine soil, and then water them - they need regular watering.

