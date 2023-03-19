What old things repel happiness: better get rid of them

You should not keep junk and old things at home. They take away a person's vitality and do not allow anything new or positive to enter the house.

UAportal tells you when it's better to get rid of old things and how to do it right. If you've been planning for a long time, don't put off decluttering.

Read also: You will ruin the life of the young people: 10 gifts not to give for a wedding

What effect do old things have on a person

Old junk can make you get bogged down in the past. It will stop you from changing. For example, why do you need new shoes if you have old ones?

Video of the day

Also, the well-being of the family "runs away" through leaky clothes. If a person is well dressed, they feel more confident and can achieve more.

Should I throw old things in the trash?

First of all, you need to get rid of the following things from your closet:

holey socks;

bras that have lost their shape;

damaged tights;

clothes that do not fit you and are small;

swimwear that you don't wear;

things with stains that cannot be washed;

clothes you don't like

However, some things cannot be simply thrown in the trash. In particular, these are bags and wallets, as you can throw away your cash flow. That is, you will no longer have money. It is best to burn such things or bury them near a young growing tree.

Read also: Five gifts that cannot be given or accepted

Do not throw underwear in the trash, as you will be threatened with infidelity. It is best to tear these things to pieces and burn them.

Also, you should not throw away children's things, as they can be used by evil people to harm the whole family. Such things should be given to good hands, where they will be worn by other children.

Do not throw old shoes in the trash. It is also better to burn them.

What to say when throwing away old things

Before throwing away any item, you should wash it with a saline solution. As you know, salt has magical properties and affects the energy of things. Then they have to dry. Only then can you read the spell:

"I thank you for the good service, I let you go. Serve others, return my happiness to me, my happiness to me, other people's happiness to others. Amen."

Read also: It's not only about money - why you can't whistle at home

Earlier, UAportal wrote about why you shouldn't give flowers in a pot, as well as about omens and superstitions associated with the arrival of guests.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!