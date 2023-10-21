Which social benefits will increase in 2024 along with the subsistence minimum

The Supreme Court adopted in the first reading the projection of expenditures on social payments within the Budget for 2024 today.

The important news is the increase in the subsistence minimum and other social payments assigned to citizens, writes the website 24tv.ua.

Among the key social payments are the following:

Children under 6 years of age will receive a payment of 2,563 hryvnias. Children from 6 to 18 years of age will be entitled to a payment of 3,196 hryvnias. Working-age persons will be assigned 3,028 hryvnias. Labor-incapable persons specified for determining the basic amount of the official salary of judges will receive 2,102 hryvnias. For able-bodied persons used to determine the salaries of employees of other state bodies, whose remuneration is regulated by special laws, as well as employees of tax and customs authorities, will receive 2,102 hryvnias. Persons who are able to work, applied to determine the official salary of the prosecutor of the district prosecutor's office, will receive 1600 hryvnias. Persons who have lost the ability to work (minimum pension) will receive 2,361 hryvnia.

It should be noted that the Budget for 2024 provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum by 331 hryvnia, which will raise it to the level of 2,920 hryvnia.

Total expenditures on social protection will be maintained at the level of 2023 with some exceptions. The head of the Parliamentary Committee on Budget, Roksolana Pidlasa, earlier noted that some social payments will still increase.

The distribution of social protection expenditures is as follows:

88.7 billion hryvnias are envisaged for citizens in difficult life circumstances. 49.9 billion hryvnias (12 billion more) are allocated for the payment of housing subsidies and benefits to citizens for payment of public utilities. Social protection of persons with disabilities will receive UAH 5.9 billion (UAH 2.4 billion more). For the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) to cover the deficit and pensions paid by the state, allocated 271.9 billion hryvnia.

