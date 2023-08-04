Morning breakfast is essential for boosting energy and vitality throughout the day. The best option would be to have half of your plate made up of fruits and vegetables and the other half of protein and whole grains.

Nutritionist Danielle Levy-Wolins recommends that our breakfast should be balanced, containing a sufficient amount of protein, fat and carbohydrates. If we want to keep our brains in good shape, some foods should be added to our morning breakfast:

Berries contain flavonoids, which are associated with slower cognitive decline; Oily fish is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that protect and strengthen cognitive function; Leafy greens are rich in nutrients such as beta-carotene, vitamin K and folic acid that improve brain function; Eggs are a source of choline, which is important for brain health but is found only in the yolks; Nuts contain protein and a large amount of omega-3, walnuts in particular.

These foods also provide the body with the protein and nutrients necessary for our well-being throughout the day. According to research, they contribute to mental health by helping us feel better.

