What foods to eat after 30 to prevent wrinkles

The most important product that should be present in the diet of a woman after 30 is collagen. It is responsible for the firmness and elasticity of the skin.

Collagen is a protein that the body produces on its own and is responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and flexibility. Collagen accounts for about 40% of all protein in the body. However, with age, collagen synthesis decreases, which leads to the appearance of wrinkles.

Collagen plays a role not only in maintaining youthful skin, but also in the health of nails, hair, joints, and intestines. The body can produce the necessary amount of collagen on its own until the age of 25, but later this process slows down. This is when the first wrinkles appear, and later arthritis can develop.

According to research, the industry related to the production of collagen-containing products is expected to grow to $7.5 billion by 2027 due to the anti-aging properties of this protein.

Some foods that contain collagen can help maintain youthful and beautiful skin:

Bone broth, especially beef and chicken, contains active collagen, which is easily absorbed by the body and maintains healthy skin and joints. Eggs contain collagen in the yolk, as well as sulfur, which is essential for collagen production and detoxification. Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, promotes collagen synthesis and moisturizes the skin. Pumpkin seeds, which contain zinc, help stimulate collagen synthesis and wound healing. Green leafy vegetables, thanks to their chlorophyll, support collagen in the skin and protect against the harmful effects of UV rays. Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which protects collagen from sun damage. Avocados contain vitamin E, which helps prevent the breakdown of collagen in the body. Berries, such as raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and cranberries, contain ellagic acid, which protects collagen from breakdown. Chia seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, help to hydrate skin cells.

It is generally recommended to include these foods in your diet on a daily basis to maintain healthy and beautiful skin.

