What foods should not be eaten with coffee to avoid harming your health

Coffee lovers cannot imagine their morning routine without a cup of this invigorating drink. Many people drink coffee with sweets or sandwiches. However, some food combinations with coffee can have a negative impact on the body. What foods should be avoided to avoid weight gain and an unpleasant feeling in the stomach, UNIAN has found out.

Why is it not recommended to drink coffee with dairy products?

People who like cottage cheese, cheesecakes, or cheese sandwiches with their coffee should know that caffeine makes it difficult to absorb calcium. Each cup of coffee takes about 3-5 mg of calcium from the body, which is a significant portion of the daily requirement of 1000 mg.

For most people, this effect is negligible, but if you consume more than 3 cups of coffee a day or are experiencing calcium deficiency, it is recommended that you wait at least an hour after eating dairy products before drinking coffee.

Combining coffee with a croissant is not a good idea

People with cardiovascular problems and overweight are not recommended to drink coffee with pastries, especially if the latter contains margarine. This combination puts excessive stress on the heart and raises cholesterol levels. If the habit of consuming coffee with pastries becomes permanent, the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and hypertension increases.

Why is it harmful to drink coffee with a cigarette?

Caffeine and nicotine are a dangerous combination that puts an excessive strain on the heart, stomach and nervous system. Coffee and cigarettes irritate the gastric mucosa, contribute to ulcers, increase the acidity of gastric juice and put excessive strain on the kidneys.

Why is it not recommended to combine coffee with alcohol and energy drinks?

Doctors warn that coffee should not be drunk immediately after drinking alcohol or energy drinks. It is especially undesirable to add alcohol to coffee. This combination puts a serious strain on the heart, worsens sleep quality, increases blood pressure, and can increase anxiety.

What is not absorbed in the body with coffee?

The tannins contained in coffee make it difficult to absorb zinc. Therefore, it is not recommended to drink coffee with red meat, poultry, nuts and legumes if you want to maximise zinc absorption.

In addition, caffeine interferes with the absorption of non-heme iron, which is found in nuts, peas, chickpeas, lentils, tofu and soy products.

