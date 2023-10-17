What food and food waste can be the perfect fertilizer for indoor plants

Experienced flower lovers regularly use food waste and spices as organic fertilizers for their indoor plants. There are some unexpected ways to maintain the health and beauty of your green "family" using food items such as mayonnaise, bananas, eggshells, and tea.

These natural ways to maintain your indoor plants can improve their health and appearance. Be careful to use these remedies with the needs of specific plants in mind, and they will thank you with beautiful and healthy growth, writes theLime.

Mayonnaise: If the leaves of your houseplants look dull and you want to bring back their shine, try removing dirt with mayonnaise. Use a kitchen napkin, apply a small amount of mayonnaise, and rub the leaves. It is important not to overdo it with mayonnaise to avoid clogging the pores of the leaves. Eggshells: If you need to replenish the calcium supply of plants, add finely crushed eggshells to the soil. If you plan to repot the plant, mix the shells into the soil. Otherwise, spread it on the surface of the soil around the plant. Banana peel: Bananas are not only delicious, but also good for your indoor plants. After you have eaten a banana, place the peel in a jar of water and leave it for 24 hours. Use the resulting banana water to water your plants. The banana peel contains potassium, phosphorus and calcium, which will strengthen and ensure the health of your flowers, as well as repel pests. Potato water: The water in which potatoes are boiled is rich in potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which are beneficial for the growth of indoor plants. Just let it cool before using it to water your plants. It is important to avoid using potato water with excess salt as this can damage your plants and prevent the roots from absorbing moisture. Tea leaves: Tea contains nitrogen, which promotes plant growth and development. Use this method only on plants that grow in acidic soil, such as ferns and ficuses. Use water in which two tea bags have been steamed overnight to fertilize plants.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

