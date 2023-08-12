What habits should you follow to keep your teeth from turning yellow

A snow-white smile that leaves an admiring look is the desire of many people. However, making this dream come true can be a challenge, especially when professional procedures in dental clinics are not always affordable.

Nowadays, more and more people are exploring ways to whiten their teeth at home on their own, striving to achieve a bright result without harming the enamel. The specialists of the dental clinic http://cis.ua/ will show you useful and safe methods of home teeth whitening.

Important habits for teeth whitening

Great benefits can be obtained from simple steps that will help you understand how to whiten your teeth at home. Although the process may not be that fast, it guarantees a safe way to achieve the desired result without any consequences for the enamel:

Quit smoking, as tobacco can cause yellowing of the teeth.

Include calcium-rich foods in your diet, such as milk, dairy products, broccoli, etc. This will not only help strengthen enamel but also prevent damage to it.

Supplement your diet with nuts, fruits and crunchy vegetables, which naturally clean your teeth as you chew. Chewing gum regularly will increase saliva flow during chewing, which will reduce the acidity of the mouth and help strengthen teeth.

Limit your intake of staining foods and drinks such as beetroot, berries, sauces, tea, coffee, red wine, etc. What stains your clothes can also stain your tooth enamel.

Try to reduce your intake of sugar and sugar-containing foods as much as possible.

Regardless of how easy or difficult it is to take care of your smile at home, it is important to remember the need for regular care and a cautious approach to the whitening process.

