What items are strictly forbidden to wash with chlorine: important tips

Most housewives know that chlorine is not a universal cleaner and cannot always be used on all surfaces.

Chlorine and white are popular cleaning products used by many Ukrainians. The cost of chlorine is low, and its disinfectant qualities are quite high. However, you should know where you can and cannot use this product in your home. UNIAN writes about this.

Can I wash dishes with bleach? Otolaryngologists say that regular washing of kitchen utensils with chlorine is not recommended. The high toxicity of chlorine can cause burning sensation in the respiratory tract, coughing, watery eyes, and even allergic reactions. It is especially dangerous to use chlorine for dishwashing in the presence of small children, whose immune system is not yet strong enough to withstand such an aggressive agent.

Can I clean laminate flooring with bleach? Cleaning the floor with chlorine is also not recommended, as residues can remain on the surface even after repeated rinsing with water. This is especially true for laminate and low-quality linoleum, as chlorine can damage the coating, leading to darkening and scuffing.

Can I wash my acrylic bathtub with bleach? Washing an acrylic bathtub with chlorine is also not recommended, as it can disrupt the structure of the coating and make it rough to the touch.

One of the few exceptions where chlorine can be used is cast iron bathtubs. This material is quite resistant to chlorine and can be cleaned with it.

Can I wash my fridge with bleach? Housewives have different opinions about washing the refrigerator with bleach. Some believe that you can, and note that you should avoid treating the sealing gums with bleach, as they can be damaged. Others choose to avoid using chlorine in the refrigerated space because of the unpleasant odour and possible allergic reactions. If you do choose to use bleach to clean your fridge, it is recommended that you treat the sealing gums with another, less aggressive product.

