What breeds of cats show the most love and affection for their owners

Cats are four-legged pets that usually become integral members of the family and become attached to their owners. Despite this, some cat breeds can be independent and not very affectionate. For example, Siamese cats are very jealous, and Bengal cats do not like to be held and have inherited a lot from their wild ancestors.

Experts say that some cat breeds show more tenderness and love for their owners. However, a lot depends on the nature of each particular animal, as some cats will constantly be underfoot and demand attention, while others lead a more independent lifestyle and prefer not to be touched once again. In this article, we will look at several cat breeds that are usually considered the most affectionate.

Sphynxes are very tame, affectionate, and kind cats that are smart and obedient. They like to follow their owners around the apartment and get very upset when they are forced to stay alone for a long time. Sphynxes love to sit in your arms and sleep in bed with their owners; Thai cat - representatives of this breed usually choose one person from the family whom they consider to be the real owner and with whom they prefer to spend more time. And it's not about who feeds the cat or takes care of it. They just intuitively choose the person with whom they feel the most connected. These are obedient, calm, and affectionate cats that love to purr while sitting on their owner's lap and are ready to show affection and love around the clock; Outbred cats - cats without a specific breed are considered very kind, affectionate, and loyal. They are usually more tame, less demanding, calm, balanced, and obedient. In addition, they are not picky eaters and can be very smart.

