Which cat breeds are suitable for allergy sufferers: a list of the best

Animal allergies in humans are caused by the body's reaction to proteins found in their fur, saliva, urine, and skin. When you come in contact with animals, these proteins can get into the air, clothing, furniture and other items around you.

If you own even animals without fur but are allergic to this protein, you can still suffer from allergic reactions. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, itching, stuffy nose, tearing, rashes, skin itching, even headaches. These symptoms are caused by the immune system reacting to allergens that enter the body through contact with animals or contaminated surfaces.

However, if you suffer from allergies and want to put cats in the house, it is worth knowing about breeds that do not pose a threat to allergy sufferers. However, experts advise that when choosing a pet, first spend a certain amount of time with it to make sure that the animal will not cause an allergic reaction.

Hypoallergenic cat breeds

The Siberian is a popular hypoallergenic breed. Despite their thick, long fur, these cats produce fewer allergen-causing proteins. In addition, these cats are friendly, affectionate animals.

Siamese - these cats have short fur that doesn't shed much. This means that they don't produce as many allergens as some other breeds. However, they can be demanding of attention and are not suitable for families whose members are away from home all the time.

Bengal cats are a unique hypoallergenic breed. These energetic and intelligent cats are also demanding, but with proper training will obey rules or prohibitions.

Sphynx - these cats are uniquely hypoallergenic, their bodies produce fewer allergens than other furry breeds. But to keep their skin healthy and free of grease, they need regular grooming.

Devon Rex - these cats have short curly hair. They are affectionate and intelligent, but require a lot of attention from the family.

The Cornish Rex loves attention and is great with children. The Cornish Rex cat is very energetic and requires lots of play and exercise, as well as regular grooming sessions to maintain a healthy curly coat.

The Balinese cat is a breed closely related to the Siamese cat. Being another affectionate cat breed, the Balinese is great for any family, including those with children. They are very intelligent and easy to train.

Experts note that consulting with an allergist to determine the severity of your symptoms can be helpful before you bring home a cat. Doctors can provide recommendations for pills that may alleviate your symptoms.

