What vegetables, greens and berries must be planted in May for a bountiful harvest

Gardening work will begin very actively after the end of the rainy season. After that, all plants will grow very quickly.

Therefore, May is the best time to plant plants in open ground. What exactly should be planted at this time, read the UAportal material.

Green

May will be a great time to plant parsley, dill, sage, thyme, and chicory. These plants tolerate changing weather well and do not require any special care.

It is best to plant greens when the soil warms up to +11-13 degrees. At the same time, the air temperature should be +14-15 degrees.

A week after planting, you will be able to enjoy fresh and fragrant greens.

Vegetables

Be careful when planting seedlings. Because the slightest inconsistency in the conditions can destroy the sprouts. For this, first of all, you need to prepare the soil, add fertilizer and loosen the ground.

May is suitable for growing carrots, turnips, cabbage, cucumbers, potatoes, garlic, radishes, and corn. In the second half of the month, you can plant eggplants, tomatoes, and peppers.

As you know, the last month of spring is favorable for growing onions and potatoes.

Berries

In May, you can plant raspberries and strawberries. But it is better to prepare the soil in April. In order for the berries to take root for sure, use the following tips:

The soil should have a neutral acid content.

Winds should be avoided.

Provide good access to sunlight.

Raspberries should not be planted after tomatoes, potatoes, or strawberries.

Pumpkin

The best time for planting pumpkins, melons, and watermelons is May. It is allowed to do this already on the first days of the month.

Watermelon seeds can be planted when the air warms up to +12 degrees. Pumpkin is best planted after tomatoes, potatoes, beans, and peas.

Before planting a melon in the soil, it is better to use agro fibre for 2 weeks to warm the ground.

