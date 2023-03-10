What vegetables and flowers can be planted in March for seedlings on the windowsill and in the greenhouse

In March, it's time to start seedlings of flowers, vegetables, and herbs. This can be done both in the greenhouse and on your windowsill.

Wooden, plastic, and ceramic boxes, trays, or pots are suitable for seedlings. Keep in mind that if you have last year's vessels, they should be washed in soapy water and then rinsed in boiling water.

You can prepare the soil yourself or buy it in a store. Add peat, river sand, humus, compost, agroperlite or vermiculite, wood ash to the soil. The soil should be loose and allow air and water to pass through.

Also, sort the seeds into good and substandard ones beforehand. For this purpose, use a simple but effective life hack. Take the seeds and soak them in plain water for five minutes. The ones that sink to the bottom are suitable for seedlings.

What can be sown in March for seedlings on the windowsill

On the windowsill, you can plant seeds of cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and cabbage. As for flowers, it may be petunia, annual aster, zinnia, dahlia, verbena, sweet tobacco, carnation, bells, and godetia.

In addition, March is a good time for sowing some indoor plants. Due to the increase in daylight hours, you will not need artificial lighting. In particular, these are lemon eucalyptus, hippeastrum, dwarf pomegranate, gloxinia, coffee, and laurel.

What to plant in a greenhouse in March

Cold-resistant crops are suitable for planting in a greenhouse in March: parsley, dill, radish, watercress and lettuce, arugula, spinach, cilantro, Chinese cabbage, early carrots, mustard, and peas.

If your greenhouse is not ventilated, additionally insulated with foil or heated, you can plant sweet peppers, early ripe tomatoes, spring onions, and leeks.

As for flowers, you can sow sweet peas, viola, petunia, and begonia.

How to properly care for seedlings

It's important to take good care of your seedlings so that they sprout and yield a bountiful harvest in the future.

Therefore, it is necessary to water regularly so that the soil is not wet and dry. Its humidity should be moderate. Also, feed the plants with organic and mineral fertilizers.

Don't forget about lighting, as some crops need a sufficient amount of light during the growing season.

Maintain optimal temperature regime. At the first germination, it is best to maintain the temperature at a level between +17 degrees and +20 degrees.

However, you can try to harden the seedlings. To do this, lower the temperature to 10 degrees Celsius for a few days immediately after the seedlings hatch. Then bring it back up to the optimum temperature.

