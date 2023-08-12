Which cucumbers are not suitable for canning and pickling: useful tips

Fans of home preservation know that the taste of winter cucumbers depends on the quality of the original product. When preserving cucumber twists, it is important to give preference to suitable fruits to avoid the risk of unpleasant surprises during the season.

Important steps and tips on choosing and preparing cucumbers for preservation from Ukr.Media experts will help you ensure that you get tasty and high-quality preparations.

How to choose the right one

The wrong choice of cucumbers can affect the quality of your preserves. So, when choosing cucumbers, follow a few key rules:

Freshness and condition of the fruit: Cucumbers should be fresh and healthy. Forget about overripe yellow fruits. Also avoid fruit with mould or soft spots - these are unacceptable signs for preservation;

Evaluation of the peel : When choosing cucumbers, do not choose those with damaged skin. Bacteria and other contaminants can get into your twists through the damage;

Exposure to pesticides : Avoid cucumbers that have been treated with pesticides. This can have a bad effect on your health and the taste of the preserve;

: Avoid cucumbers that have been treated with pesticides. This can have a bad effect on your health and the taste of the preserve; Fruit size: Do not choose cucumbers that are too large. If the diameter of the fruit exceeds 5 cm, it can make it difficult to pickle and preserve the flavour of the cucumber;

Cucumber length : The ideal length of a cucumber for preservation is no more than 13 cm. This will help ensure a uniform flavour and texture during storage;

Preparation time : When harvesting cucumbers, you should start canning immediately. This will help keep the cucumbers crisp and fresh. Cucumbers from the refrigerator may not be suitable for twists, as they lose their natural firmness;

: When harvesting cucumbers, you should start canning immediately. This will help keep the cucumbers crisp and fresh. Cucumbers from the refrigerator may not be suitable for twists, as they lose their natural firmness; Hygiene is a guarantee of quality: Hygiene is equally important. Wash each cucumber thoroughly before preserving. This will help to avoid bacteria and other contaminants from getting into your spins.

