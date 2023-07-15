Choosing the right location for indoor plants is an important part of their successful cultivation. However, the kitchen is not the best place for many plants. Let's take a look at which plants are best left out of the kitchen and why.

Phalaenopsis (orchids)

These beautiful flowers do not feel good in a room where the fruit is stored. This is because fruits, such as apples or bananas, release ethylene gas into the air. Phalaenopsis are very sensitive to this gas and can react to it by rapidly dropping flowers or damaging buds.

Carnivorous plants

Carnivorous plants such as Venus flytrap or sarracenia may seem like an attractive choice for the kitchen because they attract flies. However, they can attract more harmful insects as they release pheromones that attract prey. This can lead to more flies than an open trash can attract.

Ferns

Luxurious green ferns can be a great decoration for any room. However, they need a lot of light and regular watering for their health. There is often not enough light in the kitchen, which can lead to fern leaves falling off and creating a mess.

Monstera

Monstera can thrive in the kitchen because it is not demanding. However, its fast growth rate and large size can be a problem. This plant takes up a lot of space and if the kitchen has enough sunlight, the monstera can quickly fill up all the available space.

String of pearls

These beautiful succulents with unique leaves resembling pearls need a lot of diffused light to grow fully. However, kitchens often do not have enough kitchen lighting for them.

Lyre ficus

This plant with beautiful fan-shaped leaves also needs a lot of light for photosynthesis. In a dark kitchen, there may not be enough light, which leads to yellowing and falling leaves. In addition, the plant needs vertical space as it grows tall, which can be difficult in a kitchen with limited space due to cabinets and shelves.

Flowering plants

Even if the conditions in the kitchen meet the needs of flowering plants, they can be a source of pollen. This pollen can get on dishes and food, which can cause contamination or trigger an allergic reaction in sensitive people.

