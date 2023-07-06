Which houseplants best prevent mold and condensation in the house

If you are faced with mold in the house caused by constant condensation on the windows, you should pay attention to plants that can help solve this problem.

According to the recommendations of the express magazine, a simple life hack can help get rid of mold and condensation. The idea is to plant four plants, such as a Palm Tree, English Ivy, Snake Plant or Peace Lily, in your living space.

Read also: How to care for indoor plants so that the leaves do not turn yellow

Here are some plants that can absorb moisture in your home:

Peace lily (spathiphyllum): In addition to its beautiful white flowers, this plant also absorbs moisture through its leaves. It grows well in shade and humid environments, making it ideal for rooms that are prone to mold. The larger the plant, the more effective it is at fighting mold; English ivy: This plant is another effective "mold fighter". It does not require special care and grows well even in shaded conditions. It is important to water this plant regularly. Placing English ivy in the kitchen or bathroom is a good idea; Palms are wonderful plants that add exotic beauty to a room and help fight mold at the same time. Their large leaves are able to absorb moisture from the air and purify it from pollution. However, it is worth remembering that palm trees need sufficient lighting; Snake plant is a hardy plant that helps prevent condensation and mold. It grows best in brightly lit environments and warm temperatures, such as in a bathroom. It is recommended to purchase a larger plant so that it can function effectively in the fight against pollution.

As a reminder, we have already written about 6 plants that do not require special care.

Video of the day

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!