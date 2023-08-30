Which fruits should not be added to jelly

Many of us enjoy the taste of jellies and gelatin desserts, but sometimes the addition of certain fruits can lead to the jelly not setting properly.

ScienceNotes shares important tips on choosing the right fruit for making delicious jellies.

Fruits that compromise gelatin setting

One of the key ingredients in jelly is gelatin, which contains collagen. After coming into contact with hot water, collagen forms a mesh that holds the liquid in a semi-solid state. However, some fruits contain enzymes called proteases that break down collagen, making the filaments too short to form a net.

Fruits that contain such enzymes include pineapple, kiwi, papaya, figs, papaya, mango, guava and ginger root. These fruits can spoil the jelly by not allowing it to set properly.

How to use problematic fruits

Fortunately, there is a way to use such fruits in jelly. You can pre-treat them to destroy the enzymes. Prolonged heating, as in cooking or canning, helps to break down the enzymes and ensures that the gelatin sets properly. However, frozen pineapples and other fruits can still damage the jelly, as freezing does not destroy the enzymes.

Fresh fruits that can be used

It is worth noting that most fresh fruits are suitable for adding to jelly without any problems. Apples, peaches, plums, oranges, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries are just some of the options. Even bananas, which contain a small amount of actinidin (an enzyme), will not interfere with the jelly in a significant way.

Is it possible to freeze jelly

In addition to fruit enzymes, freezing can damage jelly as well. Ice crystals destroy the collagen network and this can lead to an irregular texture of the jelly. Therefore, it is best to avoid freezing jellies or gelatin desserts.

When preparing delicious jelly, remember that some fruits and enzymes affect its structure. Choose the right fruit or process problematic fruit before use. This way, you can enjoy delicious and gorgeous gelatin desserts without any unpleasant surprises.

