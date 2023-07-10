Google Chrome is the most popular browser in the world and in Ukraine. However, it is known that this application is not always optimized, and users often complain about its high RAM consumption, as well as the rapid drain on the laptop battery. But there are ways to significantly improve Google Chrome performance in just a few minutes.

Read also: How to clean your laptop display without damaging it

How to reduce Chrome's memory consumption You may not have noticed, but in one of the latest updates, Google developers added new settings that improve the performance of their browser. With these settings, you can control Chrome's memory consumption and make your browsing experience more efficient.

First, it is recommended that you enable Memory Saving Mode, which allows you to reduce RAM consumption. With this mode, unused tabs will remain active in the background but will not consume a significant amount of memory. According to Google, this feature can reduce Chrome's memory consumption by 30%.

Video of the day

Secondly, it is recommended to enable the "Power Saving Mode". This mode reduces animation, smooth scrolling, and frame rate in videos. You may not notice a big difference in your browser's performance after enabling this mode, but it will have a positive impact on your device's battery life.

To activate both functions, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the browser, open the settings and go to the Performance tab.

Note that both Memory Saving Mode and Power Saving Mode are disabled by default, so it is recommended to enable them to get a more efficient experience with Google Chrome.

Earlier, we wrote about whether you should turn off your laptop after using it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!