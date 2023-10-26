Which 8 vegetables nutritionists recommend eating to reduce inflammation

There are certain vegetables that stand out for their beneficial qualities to fight acquired inflammation in the body, and you should know about it.

Nutritionist and owner of The Mindful Chow nutritional counseling service, Giannis Chow, emphasizes that not every type of inflammation is the body's enemy task. For example, acute inflammation helps the body fight infections and heal wounds. However, chronic inflammation, which does not disappear over a long period of time and can be triggered by various factors such as untreated diseases, polluted air, untimely diet or stress, requires active management.

One way to get rid of unwanted chronic inflammation is to eat anti-inflammatory foods rich in antioxidants and fiber, which promotes gut health and supports the immune system. Most of these beneficial substances are found in plant foods, particularly colorful fruits and vegetables.

Antioxidants are effective in neutralizing free radicals that are produced in the body by various negative environmental factors such as alcohol consumption, air pollution and stress. As nutritionist Annie Zappulla explains, excess free radicals can lead to long-term cellular damage, which in turn can contribute to the development of chronic diseases.

Certain vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, such as polyphenols and carotenoids, perform antioxidant function in the body, as Chow notes.

In addition to antioxidants, fiber is another important component that helps reduce chronic inflammation in the body. Research confirms that fiber can maintain an optimal pH level in the gut, which reduces inflammatory molecules.

Among the vegetables that can help reduce inflammation in the body, the following are particularly notable:

Cruciferous vegetables: These include cabbage, broccoli, bok choy, kale, Brussels sprouts, chard, watercress, greens and cauliflower. All of these vegetables are rich in fiber and antioxidants such as vitamins C, E and A, flavonoids and especially sulforaphane, which can reduce inflammation. Garlic and onions They are high in fiber and antioxidants such as vitamins C, A and phenolic acid. Garlic also contains sulfur-containing compounds that can reduce inflammation. Dark leafy greens: These vegetables are rich in fiber and antioxidants including vitamins C, A, carotenoids and polyphenols such as quercetin. Purple Corn This type of corn contains anthocyanins, which give it its purple color, as well as other antioxidants such as vitamins C, E, and B2. Other varieties of corn also contain vitamins, polyphenols, and fiber. Tomatoes: They are rich in fiber and antioxidants such as vitamins C, A, lycopene and other carotenoids. It is also important to include cooked tomatoes in your diet, as the vitamin lycopene is more easily absorbed by the body when they are cooked in sunflower oil. Sweet peppers They are high in vitamin C and the polyphenol quercetin, as well as other antioxidants and fiber. Mushrooms: Various types of edible mushrooms such as portobelo, shiitake and mushrooms contain selenium, vitamins B2, B3 and polyphenols that reduce inflammation. Chayote This green pear-shaped zucchini contains fiber and antioxidants such as vitamins C, B2 and B3, as well as flavonoids.

